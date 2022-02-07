Scarborough Jazz Club plays host to its first vocalist of the year - Nicki Allan - at the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday February 16

Nicki Allan, leading her own quartet, plays Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday February 16

Nicki’s ability to interpret jazz classics effortlessly and stylishly has made her a well-respected jazz singer over the years since being awarded Jazz Yorkshire Vocalist of the year 2011.

Nicki is also an accomplished pianist and has a love of vocal improvisation.

With her in the quartet are the versatile Rod Mason on saxophones, Adrian Knowles on bass and Rowan Oliver on drums.

Nicki says she is ‘"o happy to be back at Scarborough once again and looking forward to playing at the Cask in front of a super jazz crowd".

This promises to be an enjoyable evening for all concerned. Doors open at 7.45pm. Music from 8.15pm.