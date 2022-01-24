Scarborough Jazz Club presents a double bill of Al Morrison and Murray Robinson at the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday February 2.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:47 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:48 am
The main act is York-based guitarist Al Morrison. Al leads his own BB King inspired 11-piece blues band Al Morrison’s Blues Experience and is the non-brass member of the New York Brass Band.
Al’s playing has a laid-back, bluesy feel with overtones of Wes Montgomery. Al will be backed by the MG3.
The evening starts with Murray Robinson’s Balls of Jazz: a sax-led quartet of local young musicians mixing up jazz tradition and contemporary grooves. It will be a fun evening. Doors open at 7.45pm and the music starts at 8pm.
Entry is a £5 minimum donation in the door