Scarborough jazz man Sam Jewison back in town for Stephen Joseph Theatre concert

Jazz pianist Sam Jewison returns to Scarborough for concert at Stephen Joseph Theatre

The former St Augustine’s pupil will perform his acclaimed interpretation of the Great American Songbook at the venue this weekend.

It promises to be a unique fusing of elements of jazz, classical and popular music in a captivating display of artistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect to hear new treatments of songs from the classic Broadway stage, Hollywood screen and golden age of American popular music, originally made famous by legendary performers such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Oscar Peterson, and from the pens of songwriters Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, and more.

Most Popular

After leaving St Augustine’s, Sam studied at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

He majored in classical singing and was awarded the top prize the college can give – the Trinity College of Music Silver Medal for Voice. "It was wonderful to go there and sing all day,” said Sam.

“I was there to study classical music but I was also playing small-group jazz, playing chamber music with string players, accompanying other singers, doing piano solos, conducting student operas – it was a really interesting and enjoyable time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam headlined the 2020 ReGeneration Festival in Florence and the BBC Radio 3 Christmas Special in 2021. ]

He’s performed at London venues such as Camden’s famous Jazz Café, Westminster Abbey and the Royal Opera House, where he made his sold-out recital debut with The Composer in Hollywood two years ago.

He also played the award-winning Nevill Holt Opera House in June 2022 and made his sold-out EFG London Jazz Festival debut that November.

He will be joined at the Stephen Joseph Theatre by Fraser Smith, tenor saxophone, Harry Sankey, guitar, Harry Evans, double bass, and Joe Dessauer, drum kit.

Sam Jewison will bring the Great American Songbook to the Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7.30pm on Saturday 27 April.