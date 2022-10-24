The self-described “best bar band in the world”, American supergroup Hollywood Vampires will open their UK tour next year in Scarborough on Wednesday July 5 2023 – at the country’s largest purpose-built outdoor concert arena.

The band – including Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen – are the first headliners revealed for next year’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre summer season.

Frontman Alice Cooper said: “Well it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured. I can't wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper will rock the Yorkshire Coast with Hollywood Vampires next summer. (Photo: Cuffe & Taylor)

“We’ll be rocking these places, especially England, I can’t wait to get to England! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Hollywood Vampires’ tradition is to play a riotous tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” – including The Who, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Motörhead – alongside original material from studio album Rise.

The group first came together to record in 2015, bonding over a shared love of their favourite songs and a desire to celebrate their “dead, drunk friends”. They are named after Alice Cooper’s 1970s drinking club that included the likes of John Lennon, Keith Moon and Micky Dolenz.

Joe Perry added: “We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond. The excitement builds as we count down the days!”

Thousands of music fans will descend on Scarborough's Open Air Theatre once again next summer. (Photo: Cuffe & Taylor)

Supporting the tour as special guests are South African rockers Seether – who have amassed a global fan base and impressive chart history, including 17 number-one singles and more than two billion streams worldwide.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “This is a huge coup for Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Hollywood Vampires are heading back to the UK for the first time in five years and we are delighted this long-awaited tour includes a date on the Yorkshire Coast.

“I’m sure rock fans will love this – the first of many exciting announcements we have coming up here at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in the next few weeks. Roll on Summer 2023 – it’s going to be amazing!”

