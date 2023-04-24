News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Paul Heaton announces 2023 Yorkshire Coast show – when is the concert and how can you buy tickets?

Paul Heaton has been announced as the latest act to bring a headline show to the Yorkshire Coast this summer.

By George Buksmann
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The Beautiful South and Housemartins star – whose latest album N.K Pop rose to the top of the UK Album Charts – will play the UK’s largest outdoor theatre on Saturday July 1.

Heaton’s Open Air Theatre return will see him perform a catalogue of songs from a stellar career and he will be joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds – known for football anthem Three Lions.

The show will feature special guest singers after it was confirmed long-time collaborator Jacqui Abbott will not be able to perform this summer’s tour dates following further medical advice.

Paul Heaton will be the latest act to headline in Scarborough this summer. (Photo: Luke Walker/Getty)Paul Heaton will be the latest act to headline in Scarborough this summer. (Photo: Luke Walker/Getty)
Paul Heaton will be the latest act to headline in Scarborough this summer. (Photo: Luke Walker/Getty)
    Paul Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, with his total track sales totalling 8.8 million in the UK and 13 million worldwide.

    He was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards last year where he was presented with a gong for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’.

    This summer’s show will mark Heaton’s return to the Yorkshire Coast, following his sell-out date in 2016. He also filmed the music video for his 2015 single I Don’t See Them in Scarborough.

    Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT’s venue programmer, said: “We get lots of requests from people telling us who they would like to see here at Scarborough OAT and Paul Heaton remains top of many wish lists.

    “He was part of one of the most successful ever British groups and he is adored by fans across the UK and beyond.”

    Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday April 28 via Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s website.

