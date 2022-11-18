Scarborough Open Air Theatre to welcome back Olly Murs for his fourth gig at venue

Olly Murs performs in Scarborough in 2021. picture: Cuffe & Taylor.

The chart-topping singer will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday August 23.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Olly’s hotly anticipated new album Marry Me on December 2.

His first album in four years, Marry Me includes comeback single Die of a Broken Heart, which was released last month.

Olly Murs at his Open Air Theatre gig in 2021. picture: Cuffe & Taylor.

Olly’s Scarborough date will be his fourth visit to the UK’s biggest outdoor concert arena and makes him the only artist to have ever played at the venue so many times.

His shows in 2013, 2017, and most recently in 2021, were all sell-outs.

And in 2023 he will be joined by pop-rock outfit Scouting for Girls as special guests.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “We cannot wait to welcome Olly Murs back to our glorious venue.

Pop star Olly Murs is bringing his Marry Me tour to the Open Air Theatre, Scarborough.

“Olly has previously performed three sell-out shows at Scarborough OAT and fans are always asking when he’s coming back so we are delighted we will see him here again in 2023.

“Next summer is shaping up to be a brilliant season of live music and theatre in Scarborough and to have an artist who will be returning for a fourth occasion is a real testament to both the strength of the audience and venue.”

Although a regular on TV screens with ITV’s The Voice and Starstruck, Olly has been off the music radar for four years.

But now he is back with his most consistent, most ambitious, punchiest, poppiest – and, in places, proudly soppiest – album yet, coinciding with the fact his girlfriend recently said yes to his Marry Me question!

And now audiences in Scarborough can look forward to another hit-filled night.

Olly joins N-Dubz, Sting, Pulp, Hollywood Vampires and the week-long run of the international touring production of Mamma Mia! at Scarborough OAT next summer – with many more headline artists still to be announced.