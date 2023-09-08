News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Railwaymen's Club take a step 'Back to the Sixties'

Performers at Scarborough Railwaymen's Club will take a step 'Back to the Sixties' on Friday, September 15 with an evening of music guaranteed to turn back the clock.
By Louise French
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST
Ready to play at The Railwaymens Social Club are Adam North, Peter Justice, Mark Baylin, Steve Draper and Andy MarshalReady to play at The Railwaymens Social Club are Adam North, Peter Justice, Mark Baylin, Steve Draper and Andy Marshal
The evening, hosted by popular Scarborough impressionist, singer and stand-up comic Mark Baylin, will feature music from the Four Faces Band, along with sets from the fabulouos Adam North and superb Rebecca Kelly.

Mr Baylin said: “We’re planning to have an entertaining party night, and we’re hoping that everyone will come in their finest sixties party gear."

Music on the night will range from Elvis to The Beatles, alongside the hits of Dusty Springfield and Mark Baylin’s well-loved performance of ‘King of the Road’.

Tickets, priced at £10 are available from the club or call 07842 654 967 for more details.

