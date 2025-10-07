Scarborough singer Alastair James' second performance at Yorkshire whisky distillery in Hunmnaby
“We’re extremely excited to welcome Alastair back to the Pot Still Coffee Shop stage. He sold out quickly when he played here in February, so we’re putting on an additional session for the people who missed out last time,” said Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder David Thompson.
“A firm favourite amongst regular visitors here at the distillery, Alastair crafts music with a sound deeply influenced by the likes of John Martyn, Bob Dylan, and Van Morrison.
"His sessions are consistently popular because no two gigs are ever the same. He’s been performing since he was 14 and always puts on a great show. It promises to be a great night.”
Alistair James plays the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmnaby Industrial Estate, on Saturday November 22.
Tickets cost £15 without food or £25 with a jacket potato, bolognese sauce and cheese, a vegetarian option is available.
Booking is essential by visiting https://bit.ly/DistillerySessions–AlastairJames or by calling 01723 891758.
Spirit of Yorkshire co-founders David Thompson and Tom Mellor share a love of live music and designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop to accommodate a live band.
Seating 40, the Pot Still Coffee Shop is a small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food.
Forthcoming events include Distillery Sessions with Edwina Hayes on Saturday October 25 and Sam Turner for the popular Twixtmas slot on Monday December 29.
Tours of the Distillery, home to Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, are available seven days a week. Home-made refreshments are served in the Pot Still Coffee Shop which overlooks the stills from Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 4pm and on Sunday from from 10am to 3pm.