Scarborough singers Lori Kellett and Thomas Atkinson on the bill of That's Variety at YMCA - here's the full programme

Scarborough singer Lori Kellett is on the bill of That's Variety at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

Ladies and gentlemen – take your seats for That’s Variety at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough.

The show features marvellous magic, cracking comedy and dynamic dance.

Scarborough vocalists Thomas Atkinson and Lori Kellett and dancers for the Julie Hatton School of Performing Arts are also star.

Local comedian India Robertson will also be taking to the mic

George Formby tribute act Colin Bourdiec

There are pop songs from Ronan Williams, a George Formby tribute courtesy of Colin Bourdiec plus laughs a plenty from comedy magician David Moylan.

There will also be a raffle.

The show is in aid of Cancer Research UK.

That’s Variety is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday June 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the performance are £14 and they are available from the YMCA box office on 01723 506750 or online at https://ymcatheatre.uk/whats-on/