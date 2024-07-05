Scarborough Spa announces music icon Martin Kemp to host 80's club night as part of next year's line-up

Martin Kemp is bringing the hottest 80s club night to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, February 8 2025.

The hottest 80s club night, hosted by Martin Kemp, is coming to Scarborough Spa- here’s how to secure tickets!

Actor, TV personality and star of Spandau Ballet, Martin Kemp will be spinning the biggest and best hits of from the 80’s. Expect to hear classic tracks including Come on Eileen, Don’t Stop Believing, I’m Your Man, Living on a Prayer, Summer of 69 and many more.

The Greatest Hits radio presenter has had huge success with his show ‘The Mixtape’, which is selling out venues across the UK, so early booking is advised.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is set to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, February 8, 2025.