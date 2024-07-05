Scarborough Spa announces music icon Martin Kemp to host 80's club night as part of next year's line-up
Actor, TV personality and star of Spandau Ballet, Martin Kemp will be spinning the biggest and best hits of from the 80’s. Expect to hear classic tracks including Come on Eileen, Don’t Stop Believing, I’m Your Man, Living on a Prayer, Summer of 69 and many more.
The Greatest Hits radio presenter has had huge success with his show ‘The Mixtape’, which is selling out venues across the UK, so early booking is advised.
The event is set to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Visit www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or call the box office on 01723 376774 to secure tickets and to find out more.
