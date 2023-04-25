Scarborough Spa Orchestra's back at venue for 111th summer season

The Scarborough Spa Orchestra is the UK's last remaining professional seaside Orchestra

The musicians will be celebrating their 111th year – continuing a seaside tradition which dates back to 1912.

The orchestra, will play seven concerts per week from Sunday to Wednesday, all within the magnificent Scarborough Spa spanning from Sunday July 23 to Wenesday September 13.

Morning concerts will bring a musical start to the day, running from Sundays to Wednesdays at 11am, when the orchestra will perform the perfect mix of the very best in light music.

Monday’s and Wednesday’s will see the return of the popular evening orchestra concerts. Evening performances are presented in the Grand Hall at 7.45pm, with guest vocalists and special themed gala concerts on Wednesday evenings.

The orchestra’s popular Teddy Bears’ Picnics concerts, which introduce youngsters to the magic of music and musical instruments, will be taking place every Sunday afternoon at 2pm, also in the Spa Sun Court enclosure, weather permitting.

Howard Beaumont's Coffee Dance also return for the season each Thursday from July 13. The two hour sessions start at 10.30am.

The King of The Keyboards invites you to dance the morning away and enjoy a full programme of ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing on the superb dance floor situated in the wonderful Ocean Room.Whether you want to glide around the dance floor or relax at your table and enjoy the music Howard is sure to provide a great morning of entertainment.

Tony Peers Productions summer show returns to the Spa for its 21st season. This year’s show is called Encore and promises a wonderful cast of singers and dancers who have worked their way around the world performing on cruise ships, casinos, TV, stage and screen.

It is on each Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from July 18 to September 9.

Tickets for the dances can be bought on the door.

