The Dick Whittington cast are Natalie Walton, Amy Thompson, Mark Newell, Amy Leek, Freya Ebbrell, Daniel Dean and Leo Atkin

Dick Whittington is produced by Scarborough-based impresario Tony Peers and has quality stamped all over it.

There are no gizmos, gimmicks and the latest special effects. simply a Christmas cracker of a script wrapped up in sparkling, stunning scenery and colourful costumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprinkle in a charming lead – Amy Thompson from Channel 5’s Milkshake – a principal girl, a comedy duo, an evil baddie, a good fairy and a magnificent dame and you have the perfect panto.

The strength of a Peers pantomime is it is steeped in tradition – the principal boy is a girl, the principal girl is a girl, the dame wears enormous bloomers and big wigs, innuendo is poured thicker than brandy cream on a figgy pudding – without scarce a sour note that does not jive with the family vibe – and the goody-goody fairy comes on stage left and the baddie, stage right.

Most Popular

The plot – not that it matters – sees Dick Whittington and his cat Tommy walk from Gloucester to London in search of fame and fortune. Once in the capital Dick falls in love with Alice, is framed for robbery by Queen Rat who wants to rule the world, stows away on a ship bound for Morocco, is shipwrecked, defeats the baddie, marries Alice and lives happily ever after.

That is the framework for knockabout comedy and one-liners and the traditional pantomime routines – the messy cooking scene, the ghost chase and the 12 days of Christmas song – and a liberal sprinkling of local and topical references.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast is an amazing array of complementary talents which works together to deliver a wonderful, magical show.

Amy Thompson in the title role sings, dances and charms the youngest to the oldest member of the audience with a natural rapport and touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy and Amy Leek as Alice both have wonderful voices put to good use during their romantic ballads. The comedy duo of Leo Atkin and Daniel Dean as Captain and Mate were hilarious.

Freya Ebbrell plays the good fairy with sparkle and skill and Natalie Walton is outstanding as Queen Rat – revelling in the audience’s reaction to her evil ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding the mayhem together while still able to deliver a virtuoso performance as Mrs Fitzwarren is Mark Newell – he is the perfect pantomime dame.

The spotlight loves him and vice versa – he brought the house down with a culinary take on the showstopper Nobody Does It Like Me – and the audience cheered for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me, a panto stands or falls by its dame and Mark raises Dick Whittington up higher than Oliver’s Mount.

The chorus line and support cast comes, once again, courtesy of performers from Scarborough-based TLC. They sing and dance their way through the whole show with aplomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dick Whittington has charm in bucket loads and the production is slick and smooth, running at just over two hours, including an interval. The youngest members of the audience were enthralled and weus adults were thoroughly entertained

It is funny and fabulous family entertainment gift wrapped in sparkle, glitter and glamour. As the show’s signature tune says ‘there’s a celebration going on right here’ and you will definitely want to be part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dick Whittington runs at Scarborough Spa until Sunday January 1.