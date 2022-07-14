Scarborough Spa summer show razzle dazzles 'em with superb song and dance numbers

Spa summer show cast: Lauren Lucas, Gavin Peters, Zoe Wright, Michael Pellman ,Beth Gourla , Kieran Hillam and Shauna Olley

It’s a belter of a show packed with ballads, sing-alongs and showstoppers delivered with verve and vivacity, glitz and glamour, confidence and chutzpah.

It’s bright, bold, shiny and sparkling, fast-flowing, family-friendly, feel-good fare, writes Sue Wilkinson.

There are few gizmos or gadgets – just good old-fashioned song-and-dance talent tied up in colour and charm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With waves of feather boas and shimmy of sequins, the show bursts into life with A Chorus Line and Chicago and does not let up until the Queen and Jersey Boys finale more than two hours later.

The seven-strong cast sing and dance their way through musicals from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood.

There are tributes to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers with the Way You Look Tonight and the Continental and nods to Wicked with the Wizard and I and Defying Gravity.

Don’t Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl and a full-blown Hairspray medley – which closes the first half – are crammed into the programme of popular songs and accompanying dance numbers.

We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now, Can’t Take My Eyes of You and Oh What a Night bring the curtain down.

Lead vocalists Michael Pellman, Zoe Wright and Lauren Lucas were magnificent and their range – from ballads to showstoppers – amazing.

They had great backing from singers-dancers Gavin Peters, Beth Gourlay, Kieran Hillman and Shauna Olley.

The super seven were choreographed in a dazzling array of dances by Sharon Harding.

In a dizzying display of talent and split-second costume changes, the cast royally entertained the audience with a pitch-perfect mix of seriousness and good humour.

The only person who stopped the beat was comedian Joey Howard – who did a set in each half.

His observational material was the right side of family-friendly if not always Woke aware.

I thought he was hilarious – and his physical comedy was as funny as his gags.

This is a top-of-the-range summer show designed to entertain you and brighten your holiday – Oh What a Night we had.

Razzle Dazzle is on in the Spa Theatre, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday until Saturday September 3, daily at 8pm.

Tickets can be booked on 01723 376774 or online at scarboroughspa.co.uk