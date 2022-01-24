Scarborough Spa will host a Comic-Con event in November.

Unleashed Events, who host nationwide comic-cons, have chosen Scarborough Spa to host the pop culture event.

The event will take place on Sunday November 27 at Scarborough Spa, between 11am and 5pm.

Scarborough Comic-Con will see TV and film guests in attendance, as well as geeky attractions for you to interact with, artists and comic-creators for you to be inspired by, as well as numerous traders where you can purchase your classic memorabilia or the latest pop culture item.

Sharon Hall from Unleashed Events said: “We are so happy to be bringing comic-con to Scarborough. Scarborough Spa is an amazing venue where people can come along as themselves to simply enjoy the pop culture experience or come along dressed as their favourite hero, villain, sci-fi or anime character to embrace the full comic-con experience.

“This is a great opportunity to geek out with family and friends and create some amazing memories, it is simply a great day out!”

Comic-con is for fans of Marvel, Disney, Star Wars,Anime and more.