Scarborough Symphony Orchestra back in town for latest performance - here's how to get tickets
The Scarborough Symphony Orchestra season continues with a popular programme of musical gems chosen to show off the expertise of its musicians.
After last November's near sell-out concert, the orchestra returns with another exciting programme, at Scarborough’s Queen’s Street Methodist Hall on Saturday February 11.
Starting at 7.15pm, it will feature Knight in Armour by Ruth Gipps, Benjamin Britten’s Soirées Musicales, Dolly Suite by Gabriel Fauré, and Anton Dvořák’s 7th Symphony,
Musical Director Shaun Matthew said: “I love to introduce people to underperformed works as well as old favourites and symphonic masterpieces.
"This time I have been inspired by Henry Wood's early Proms concerts, and the desire to perform works which show off the amazing talents of the orchestra's players.”
Ruth Gipps is a wonderful English composer and her music is unashamedly Romantic, playful and full of character.
Knight in Armour was composed in 1940 when she was just 19 years old, and was premièred at the Proms by Sir Henry Wood but it has rarely been heard since.
Gabriel Fauré’s Dolly Suite is a favourite among musicians and audiences and is well known for the Berceuse as the play-out tune to the BBC radio programme Listen with Mother.
Benjamin Britten’s Soirées Musicales has five brisk, bright movements, and features a wide array of percussion with stunning effect.
Regarded as one of his best symphonies, Dvořák’s Symphony No.7 is full of wonderful melodies.
You can buy tickets now from the orchestra’s website www.scarborough-orchestra.org, Revolutions Music, Huntriss Row, or on the door from 6.15pm.
The concert is sponsored by Lady Ayckbourn.