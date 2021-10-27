Scarborough Symphony Orchestra prepares for its first concert in more than a year - venue is Queen Street Methodist Hall

Shaun Matthew, musical director of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra, is looking forward to the first concert in 18 months

“The players are really looking forward to getting back to our regular Tuesday evening rehearsals,” said Shaun Matthew, musical director of the orchestra. “We have some stunning pieces of music to prepare including Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.”

After being silent for 18 months the orchestra is moving to a new rehearsal venue at St Luke’s Church Hall, Stepney Drive. “We’re on an exciting journey,” said Shaun, “returning to careful rehearsing with Covid best practice in mind. We aim to maintain our reputation as one of the best amateur orchestras in the country.”

One of the soloists appearing in their first post-Covid concert will be international singer Joanne Lunn, performing in the joint world première of Martin Romberg’s Symphony of Saints.

Joanne is one of Britain’s leading Baroque sopranos. Martin Romberg is one of the most active orchestral composers of his generation in Scandinavia. He is particularly known for his JRR Tolkien and inspired orchestral and choral works.

The piece has a North Yorkshire connection. The orchestra performed one of Martin’s works two years ago and while staying in the area a member of the orchestra, Mandy Morrell, took Martin to visit Lastingham Church, which has links back to St Cedd in the sixth century.

Mandy commissioned Martin to compose a work celebrating the work of the Northern saints: St Columba, St Aidan and St Cuthbert.

“This is fantastic news for the orchestra,” said Shaun. “Everyone is looking forward to our first concert in 18 months and the news that Joanne will be performing with the orchestra is a major boost to everyone’s morale.”

The concert will also feature Rimsky-Korsakov’s famous Scheherazade and another popular guest soloist Christina Waldock performing Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

Tickets for the concert on 27th November at Queen’s Street Methodist Central Hall starting at 7.15pm are available online from www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk, Revolutions Music in Scarborough or the Art Café in Whitby.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) available in advance online from www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk or from Revolutions Music, Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or the Art Café Contemporary Gallery, Flowergate, Whitby. Children and students may attend the concert free of charge. Tickets will also be available on the night.