Scarborough Symphony Orchestra puts finishing touches to first concert in two years - programme includes Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade

Shaun Matthew will conduct Scarborough Symphony Orchestra in its first concert in two years at Queen Street Hall on Saturday November 27

“There have been very few opportunities to see this great piece performed anywhere in the UK in 2021,” said Tony Turner, chairman of the orchestra committee, “and we believe the Scarborough performance will be the last opportunity for anyone to hear it performed live this year.

"Based on the fables of the Arabian nights It features gorgeous solo melodies performed by many of our talented orchestral instrumentalists and is one of the most accessible pieces in the orchestral repertoire.”

The programme will also feature soprano Joanne Lunn taking part in the premiere of Norwegian composer Martin Romberg’s Symphony of Saints. Martin is expected to travel to Scarborough to hear his new work being performed.

The orchestra, which will be conducted by Shaun Matthew, is looking forward to working with their other guest soloist again Christina Waldock who will be performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto.

This is one of the most popular cello concertos in the world. Like the New World Symphony, it is another work hailing from the composer’s American period and suggests the same sense of homesick longing that pervades the symphony. Intended originally for his friend it was eventually premiered in England by British cellist Leo Stern, whom Dvořák had befriended in Prague.