Scarborough Symphony Orchestra’s journey through musical gems at next Queen Street concert

Musical director of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra Shaun Matthew

After last November's near sell-out concert, the orchestra returns with another exciting programme.

It features Knight in Armour by Ruth Gipps, Benjamin Britten’s Soirées Musicales, Dolly Suite by Gabriel Fauré and Anton Dvořák’s 7th Symphony.

The orchestra’s musical director Shaun Matthew said “I love to introduce people to underperformed works as well as old favourites and symphonic masterpieces.

"This time I have been inspired by Henry Wood's early Proms concerts, and the desire to perform works which show off the amazing talents of the orchestra's players.”

Ruth Gipps is a wonderful English composer and her music is unashamedly Romantic, playful and full of character.

Knight in Armour was composed in 1940 when she was 19 years old and was premièred at the Proms by Sir Henry Wood but it has rarely been heard since.

Gabriel Fauré’s Dolly Suite is a favourite among musicians and audiences and is well known for the Berceuse which those of you of a certain age will remember as the play-out tune to the BBC radio programme Listen with Mother.

Benjamin Britten’s Soirées Musicales has five brisk, bright movements, and features a wide array of percussion with stunning effect.

Regarded as one of his best symphonies, Dvořák’s Symphony No.7 is full of wonderful melodies and is the perfect work to warm us all during the final winter months. The concert takes place on at Queen’s Street Methodist Hall, Scarborough, on Saturday Februry 11 at 7.15pm.

Do not miss this evening of musical gems.

Get your tickets now from the orchestra’s website: www.scarborough-orchestra.org

Alternatively you can buy tickets from Revolutions Music, Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or on the door from 6.15pm.

The concert is sponsored by its patron Lady Ayckbourn.