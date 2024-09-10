Scarborough Theatre Company's search for tap dancers for its production of White Christmas - are you up for it?

Auditions are being held for Scarborough Theatre Company's White Christmas

Scarborough Theatre Company has announced its auditions for adult and mid-to-late teenage dancers with an ability in tap for its upcoming production of White Christmas.

The festive classic will be on stage at the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa from Friday December 20 to Sunday December 22.

The production follows last year’s successful run of Elf the Musical and this year’s Kinky Boots in the Spa’s theatre.

The film verson of White Christmas starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.

White Christmas will be choreographed by local star Adam Crossley, who is returning to his roots after completing the international tour of School of Rock.

Adam, who grew up in Scarborough and began his performing arts journey here, is excited to bring his expertise and passion for dance back to the local stage.

Returning to Scarborough to work on White Christmas is a dream come true," said Adam. “I’m really looking forward to choreographing this classic musical.

"Scarborough is a hub for creative talent and I’m excited to meet everyone who comes to audition. White Christmas will be the perfect show to get everyone in the festive spirit, even though we start before Halloween,” he said.

The production will feature a live orchestra under the baton of Andrew Davison.

Scarborough Theatre Company artistic director Alex Weatherill wants new members and is encouraging dancers who have yet to work with the company to come forward and audition.

“It’s about the most talented person in the room and the jigsaw of putting a cast together,” said Alez who is also directing White Christmas.

“I’m delighted to say that we often cast new people in major roles in our shows.”

“Whether you’re a seasoned performer or someone looking to take the next step in your dance career, this is an opportunity to be part of a quality production in Scarborough’s Grand Hall,” said Alex.

Auditions will be held on Sunday September 15 and those interested are should register in advance at [email protected]