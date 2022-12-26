Rapunzel is on at Scarborough's YMCA theatre until Monday January 2

The young cast had a packed house – a joyous sight which was happy that night – dancing in the aisles to the Village People’s YMCA, writes Sue Wilkinson.

The show is a Scarborough tradition and as unique to the town as the firemen and fishermen’s football on South Bay beach.

The script, the cast and production team are all home-grown and they always deliver a proper ensemble, entertaining show with lots of seasonal razzle dazzle –tinsel and baubles a plenty.

The lighting and sound are first class, the costumes colourful and the sets make the most of the space.

Claire Jones gives the young people the chance to indulge in the sheer thrill of being on stage as well as keeping the audience – from babes in arms to their great grandparents – entertained with fast-paced and witty direction.

Local references pepper the story – about friendship and forgiveness – and the whole production is lifted by pop songs that enliven the action.

This year we are treated to among others Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Know, George’s Ezra’s Riding Shotgun and the Village People’s aforementioned YMCA.

Lottie Grey and Owen Price are confident leads as Rapunzel and a cheeky Jack the Lad and also outstanding are George Schmuck as a wicked Rumpelstiltskin and Steve Brewster as the dame.

Jack Wheeler, Scarlet Winspear and Olli Johnson shine as members of Jack’s gang as does Aydn Fenttin as Rumpelstiltskin’s henchman Trump.

Lead cast:

Lottie Grey, Rapunzel; Jack the Lad, Owen Price; Steve Brewster, Mamma Gothel; George Schmuck, Rumpelstiltskin; Aydin Fenttin, Trump; Jack Wheeler, Barry; Scarlett Winspear, Garry and Olli Johnson, Larry.

Dancers and chorus:

Thomas Atkinson, Scarlett Barker-Gee, Skye Barr-Powell; Maddie Blackford, Phoebe Davis, Emily Harrison, Masie Harrison, Lily Hayes, Daisy Lamb, Jess Little, Zoe Marsh, Lucy Marshall, Maisie Marshall, Sophie Oxley, Lilia Schmuck, Emma Simpson, Harriet Smith and Annabelle Wallis-Scholey.

Production

Claire Jones, director; Will Osmold, musical director; Tilly Jackson, choreographer; Keagan Jones, assistant director; second assistant director, Anne Mortlock;

Chris Bullivant, stage manager; Declan Carr, Dave Smith, Jake Shepherdson and Lewis Mortlock, stage crew;

Amy Shepherdson, Hannah Smith, Ethan Sweeney-Chisholm, lighting; Ollie Winter, sound design; Curious Theme and RDL Scaffolding, set design; Wendy Chapman, Roe Hadley and Karola Powell, costumes.

Rapunzel is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from now until Monday January 2, daily at 2pm. There are performances daily at 7pm from Thursday December 29. There are no performances on New Year’s Day.

