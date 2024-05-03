Danny Rhodes, Johnny Himsworth, Jamie Paul Pearce and Paul Rolland present New Jersey's Live at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre on Saturday May 4

The line-up : Danny Rhodes, grew up in Scarborough and now lives in Wiltshire; Johnny Himsworth, grew up in Scarborough and now lives in Essex; Jamie Paul Pearce, from Birmingham and has lived in Scarborough for the past 10 years and Paul Rolland is from Hull.

Danny is Scarborough born an bred and reached the semi-finals of ITV’s Grease is the Word and has since performed on numerous national and international tours and cruise ships.

He is no stranger to the YMCA Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me, it’s where the love of theatre started,” he said. “It gave me an opportunity to learn the process of putting a show on and the confidence to get on the stage,” he said.

"Growing up it was like a family. I made so many friendships there, many of which are still going strong.”

Danny started performing with Scarborough-based Hatton School of Performing Arts when he was eight.

“One year I decided I wanted to sing more so gave the YMCA summer show a go and it went from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had put his singing career on hold to settle down and get a house and then Jamie called about the New Jersey’s Live.

"He’s a Scarborough lad too now – with a Brummie accent – and one day he messaged me asking if I wanted to join and I jumped at the chance.

"It’s one of my favourite shows I’ve don,” he said.

"It’s such good music, packed with the hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, finished off with a fantastic Motown set - we really hope you will all be up in the aisles, dancing and joining in.

“I really like Let’s Hang On from the Jerseys’ set and Working my Way Back to You from Motown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m mega-excited about being back at the YMCA. It feels like a homecoming ... and it’s nice to be able to give a little back to the place that allowed me to grow in confidence to build a successful career.

For Johnny the pull if the YMCA is as strong.

“It’s where I first felt the buzz of performing to a live audience,” he said. “It’s a special place unlike any other. It’s so inclusive and there is something there for everyone.”

He was introduced to the YMCA with work experience at school.

“I enjoyed it so much that I decided to carry on working there as a volunteer,” said Johnny.

He is the newest member of the New Jersey’s Live show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is feel-good fun, packed full of classic hits from Frankie Valli to Motown. It’s music that’s impossible not to love.

"I can’t wait to get back on the YMCA Theatre stage, it’s like coming home,” he said.

The New Jersey's Live is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday May 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.