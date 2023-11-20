Scarborough's Julie Hatton dancers reveal details of their annual A Christmas Carousel at the YMCA
The production will see the dancers joined by a host of guest performers in what promises to be a memorable night of Christmas magic.
One of Scarborough’s best drag performers Krystal returns to the stage and is sure to delight with her cheeky festive frolics as she presents Krystal’s Candy Christmas.
The dancers are delighted to welcome back Jezz Pratt and Steve Chambers, two members of local singing sensation The Cloughton Rat Pack.
This year’s production also features the vocal talents of Janna Mills and local performer Joel Igno.
Hatton's alumni Megan Blake and Cameron Davis will also be appearing in this year’s festive spectacular.
Scarborough Theatre Company regulars Tilly Jackson and Connor Canvess who received rave reviews last year complete this year’s vocal line-up.
Each of the three performances also features a guest choir and this year the choirs come from Northstead Primary School, Hatton Performing Arts and members of the Cloughton Rat Pack.
“Audiences young and old will be treated to an eclectic mix of Christmas hits, old and new, as the cast visit Santa’s grotto, pay tribute to the Christmas Truce and celebrate Christmas Around The World,” said Julie Hatton. “Do not miss out on what promises to be a magical ride on A Christmas Carousel.”
A Christmas Carousel will be performed at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Saturday November 25 at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday November 26 at 2pm.
Tickets: the YMCA box office in St Thomas Street; by phone on 01723 506750 and online: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ymcascarborough/events