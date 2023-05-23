News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens hosts free afternoon concert

Two Scarborough choirs and a solo musician will take to the stage this weekend for the official reopening of the revamped South Cliff Italian Gardens this weekend.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:30 BST
South Cliff gardens and the Italian Gardens have opened after being improved as part of a regeneration projectSouth Cliff gardens and the Italian Gardens have opened after being improved as part of a regeneration project
South Cliff gardens and the Italian Gardens have opened after being improved as part of a regeneration project

The afternoon of free live music on Saturday May 27 begins at noon with the Wellbeing Choir, followed by singer-songwriter-guitarist The Tall Boy at 1pm.

At 2pm the Staxton Singers, one of Scarborough’s longest-running choirs, will perform, with a guest appearance by the renowned Scarborough trumpet player Richard Wood.

Robyn Keech, musical director of both the Staxton Singers and the Wellbeing Choir, said: “We can’t wait to sing outdoors in the beautiful revamped gardens – and it looks like the weather is going to be magnificent on Saturday.

“I hope lots of people will come along with a picnic and enjoy the music, the sunshine and the lovely surroundings.”

    The Staxton Singers will open their half-hour set with the traditional melody Country Gardens, sung in four-part harmony.

    For their closing number, Let the Earth Resound, Richard Wood will accompany the choir on the trumpet in a rousing finale.

    Their performance comes hot on the heels of their Spring Concert, which drew an audience of almost 100 to St Laurence’s Church in Scalby.

    The Staxton Singers have two more summer concerts lined up, at Willerby Church, Staxton, on the evening of Friday July 7 and at Filey Bandstand on Saturday July 22.

    The music will take place in the main Italian Garden, between the putting green and the new Beeforth Hive building. The gardens are wheelchair-accessible and there are public lavatories near the putting green.

    South Cliffs Gardens are coastal gardens and woodland boasting pleasant walks with plenty of seating and spectacular views. They include the Italian gardens and small pocket parks such as Shuttleworth Garden and Prince of Wales Terrace. Designed in the early 20th Century, the Italian Gardens were one of the many achievements of Harry W Smith, the noted landscape designer. The Italian Gardens are overseen by the Roman God Mercury.

    Disc zone parking is available all along the Esplanade.

