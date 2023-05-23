Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens hosts free afternoon concert

South Cliff gardens and the Italian Gardens have opened after being improved as part of a regeneration project

The afternoon of free live music on Saturday May 27 begins at noon with the Wellbeing Choir, followed by singer-songwriter-guitarist The Tall Boy at 1pm.

At 2pm the Staxton Singers, one of Scarborough’s longest-running choirs, will perform, with a guest appearance by the renowned Scarborough trumpet player Richard Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn Keech, musical director of both the Staxton Singers and the Wellbeing Choir, said: “We can’t wait to sing outdoors in the beautiful revamped gardens – and it looks like the weather is going to be magnificent on Saturday.

“I hope lots of people will come along with a picnic and enjoy the music, the sunshine and the lovely surroundings.”

Most Popular

The Staxton Singers will open their half-hour set with the traditional melody Country Gardens, sung in four-part harmony.

For their closing number, Let the Earth Resound, Richard Wood will accompany the choir on the trumpet in a rousing finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their performance comes hot on the heels of their Spring Concert, which drew an audience of almost 100 to St Laurence’s Church in Scalby.

The Staxton Singers have two more summer concerts lined up, at Willerby Church, Staxton, on the evening of Friday July 7 and at Filey Bandstand on Saturday July 22.

The music will take place in the main Italian Garden, between the putting green and the new Beeforth Hive building. The gardens are wheelchair-accessible and there are public lavatories near the putting green.

South Cliffs Gardens are coastal gardens and woodland boasting pleasant walks with plenty of seating and spectacular views. They include the Italian gardens and small pocket parks such as Shuttleworth Garden and Prince of Wales Terrace. Designed in the early 20th Century, the Italian Gardens were one of the many achievements of Harry W Smith, the noted landscape designer. The Italian Gardens are overseen by the Roman God Mercury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad