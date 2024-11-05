The Feens play a home-town gig at Scarborough Spa next year

Scarborough’s very own indie-rock heroes The Feens are back with a brand-new single The Sound, featuring a special appearance from John Fendley, better known as Fenners from Soccer AM.

The band’s latest release showcases their signature indie pop sound with an anthemic chorus that is sure to resonate with listeners.

In the accompanying music video, Fenners takes on the role of a disgruntled news anchor as the band searches for the elusive ‘sound’ around their hometown.

The video, shot by videographer Luke Hallett, captures the essence of Scarborough, blending humour and the nostalgia-laden energy The Feens are known for.

The Feens have already built a strong following with previous singles such as Sunset, which hit number one on the iTunes Chart, and have earned airplay from BBC Introducing, BBC Radio 1 and 6Music.

The band’s new release is expected to continue this momentum, adding another impressive milestone to their journey.

In addition to the launch of The Sound, The Feens are set to headline at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 5.

Hailed as ‘the musical pride of Scarborough’ by Soccer AM’s Fenners, the quartet have firmly established themselves as the guitar music torchbearers for North Yorkshire.

After garnering support from BBC Introducing and Radio 1 DJs, Jericho Keys, Phil Taggart and new music exemplar Huw Stephens, their standout single Sunset peaked at number one on the iTunes Chart and received plaudits from legendary 6Music presenter Steve Lamacq.

The band from the seaside have supported bonafide indie legends James, The Kooks and Cast, newcomers Inhaler, The Lathums and Andrew Cushin.

Adding to their list of achievements, The Feens have appeared live on BBC’s Football Focus, Soccer AM and Made in Chelsea.

WATCH new Feens video: https://youtu.be/x7waRXvdCUU?si=pH5j0Gg6uvE26kW_

The band was formed in late 2016, initially performing covers. However, it was not long before the band decided to make the leap and start writing and recording their own material.

Tickets for the Scarborough Spa show are on sale now.

They are available from: Thisfeeling.co.uk/thefeens/ scarboroughspa.co.uk