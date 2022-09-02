Scarborough's Woodend Gallery to host musician's Story of Captain Cook
Musician Tim Hunter is to perform The Story of Captain Cook in a concert coming up at Woodend Gallery Library in Scarborough.
In the one-hour event, Tim will be performing songs he composed for Frederick McKinnon’s musical about Captain Cook and telling the fascinating story of the 18th Century explorer.
The concert, which was also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last month, features pre-recorded and live music, video and slides.
Captain Cook was the explorer and navigator who, for 10 years, explored the unknown waters of the Pacific, South Atlantic and Arctic oceans.
Cook learnt his seaman's trade in Whitby.
The town’s Captain Cook Museum, which is based in the 17th Century house on Grape Lane where he lodged as an apprentice when not at sea, celebrates his awe-inspiring voyages through a series of exhibits and workshops.
Tickets for Tim Hunter’s concert in Scarborough are £5 on the door.