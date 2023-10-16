News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Scouting for Girls announce Scarborough Spa gig as part of nationwide tour

Scouting For Girls have announced details of The Place We Used To Meet Tour - Part 2 which will see them play 31 shows across the UK and Ireland next year – including Scarborough Spa.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Scouting for Girls stop at Scarborough Spa next year as part of a massive nationwide tourScouting for Girls stop at Scarborough Spa next year as part of a massive nationwide tour
Scouting for Girls stop at Scarborough Spa next year as part of a massive nationwide tour

The news follows the release of their new album The Place We Used To Meet.

Scouting For Girls still consists of its founder members Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Peter Ellard, who together have so far achieved four Top 10 singles, four Top 10 albums, 2 million sales, more than a billion streams, four BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their name is a play on the title of the 1908 Scouting handbook Scouting for Boys. They signed to Epic Records in 2007 and released their self-titled debut album that September and it reached N. 1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2008.

The band’s rich catalogue of hits includes She’s So Lovely, This Ain’t A Love Song, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead.Roy Stride said: “This has been my favourite year ever to be in Scouting for Girls, a sold out tour and our best album in a decade.

Most Popular

    “I’m delighted to announce these new dates and visit some of the places we missed on this tour and hopefully stop people complaining that they can’t get tickets to see us.“The shows this year have been magic and I feel like we're at the top of our game and I'm excited to create a brand new show and setlist for the 2024 tour. All the big hits, new songs and a selection of fan favourites.”

    Fans can help ‘The Place We Used To Meet rise up the charts by buying the album. Physical formats include an orange vinyl and a Deluxe 2CD edition, while most items from the band’s official store also include a signed insert.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Full of the instantly memorable, life-affirming, singalong indie-pop with which the band made their name, it’s an album that’s rich with full reflections upon and nostalgia for the trio’s long shared history together. The album includes the recent singles Glow, The Missing Part and the title track.

    Scouting For Girls play Scarborough Spa on Thursday October 3.

    Fans who pre-ordered the new album will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets which is now open. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday October 27 at https://tix.to/SFG24

    Related topics:Scarborough SpaIreland