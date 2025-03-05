The latest episode of Screen Babble tackles the mysteries of puzzle box television 📺⁉📺

The Screen Babble team returns with their latest episode today!

The trio tackle puzzle box television including their own recommendations, and the fall out from the Academy Awards.

The team also makes their picks of what's coming up in the month of March worth your time.

It’s that time of the month when Kelly, Matt and Benjamin get together for the one and only Screen Babble podcast !

Coming hot off the 97th Academy Awards , the trio will delve into the big winners and losers at this year’s ceremony, if our leader board helped us determine who won in the end and some of our favourite lines from this year’s presenter, Conan O’Brien .

Matt also talks through puzzle box television ; the kind of TV shows that make you think and solve the overarching riddle throughout the series. The topics of Lost and Twin Peaks are raised along with more recent examples including The White Lotus and Severance .

Plus, the team gives their picks for what’s coming up ahead in March worth checking out from the world of streaming, television and cinema.

Where can I watch the shows discussed on Screen Babble?

Want to catch up on some of the items we’ve talked about in this episode? Here’s where you can find the selection of programming discussed this episode

