Seafret set to return to their hometown of Bridlington for launch of new album in April

An intimate and special gig in Bridlington has been announced by popular musical duo Seafret, to take place on April 13.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT

Seafret will appear at the Black Lion pub in Bridlington for a special hometown gig to celebrate the release of their new album.

Seafret is an indie-folk duo consisting of singer Jack Sedman and guitarist Harry Drape, who both hail from Bridlington.

Their debut studio album ‘Tell Me It's Real’ peaked at No. 59 on the UK Albums Charts.

Seafret are returning to their hometown of Bridlington for the launch of their upcoming album in April.
    The Bridlington duo will be performing an intimate, stripped back set at the Black Lion pub, including unreleased and unheard music that will feature on their new album ‘Wonderland’ (released April 14).

    The doors for the show on April 13 will open at 7pm, with the band expected onstage at 8pm.

    Limited tickets are on sale today (Friday March 24) with expectations of a sell out show.

    Tickets cost £20 with additional booking fee.

    Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/591513963187 to book tickets.

