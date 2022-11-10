The house at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be adorned with lights and decorations, opening for viewing every weekend starting on Saturday, November 19.

Additionally, there will be an audio trail and videos explaining how the festive season has been celebrated in Christmases past.

There will also be videos exploring how the East Riding is linked to Christmas, including how the first turkey was brought to our country by William Strickland of Boynton Hall in the 16th century.

Sewerby Hall is starting to spread Christmas cheer this year with the house fully decorated for visitors to enjoy.

Most Popular

On weekends following November 12, there will be an “Elves” exhibition open in the house which delves into the origins of elves in mythology, showing that elves are not just for Christmas!

Local connections to elves will be showcased, such as the burial mound of Willy Howe near Burton Fleming, and the exhibition will be on every weekend until December 31.

Throughout the month of December, you can also make festive Christmas cards at Sewerby Hall and the house will be open daily to visitors from December 17-23.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “The Christmas season is one of our favourite times of the year here at Sewerby!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The house will look stunning, as ever, and there will be lots of chances to learn about the rooms and life here at Christmas, as well as the fascinating history of elves!

“We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors for the festive season once again!”