Shannon Reilly Quartet fill the guest spot at Scarborough Jazz Club's Christmas Party on December 15
It wouldn’t be Christmas without Scarborough Jazz Club’s Christmas party and this takes place on Wednesday December 15.
This year the Shannon Reilly Quartet provides the music. Shannon is a singer who commands attention with spellbinding performances of songs ranging 1930’s classics to modern jazz hits.
With Shannon are three musicians, guitarist Pat McCarthy, the trumpeter and guitarist Thom Whitworth, and Warren Jolly on bass.
The long-established quartet pull off the trick of having a broad appeal while satisfying the jazz connoisseur.
There will be a chilli or curry from the Cask Inn, and feel free toake along contributions to the buffet - mince pies, sausage rolls, etc.
Tickets £5 on door