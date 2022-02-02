Shed Seven head to Scarborough Spa for first time - date and ticket information

For the first time in Scarborough, Scarborough Spa is delighted to present Rick Witter and Paul Banks from Shed Seven on Easter Sunday April 17

Fresh from yet another Shedcember of sold-out shows, and long after the NME darlings have faded away, the mighty Shed Seven are still packing huge venues, and why ever not. Since when did bloody great big tunes, consummate musicianship and fabulous shows ever go out of fashion…

And so we welcome the thinnest man in pop with the biggest voice and the warmest personality, Mr Rick Witter; the witty and urbane frontman of a band that, lest we forget, once rivalled Oasis for Top 20 hits.

Joined here this evening - for first time in our town - by partner-in-crime, the brilliant guitarist and eloquent songwriter Paul Banks, an electrifying showman in his own right and a player with an instantly recognisable style and sound.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a whites-of-their-eyes show and you already know it’s going to sell out so don’t get bothered with the regular unholy last-minute scramble for tickets and purchase early for a holleralong to some of the best anthems ever.