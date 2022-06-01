Showcase for local writers and musicians held at Scarborough's Gallery 6 - how to get tickets

Gallery 6 Nights are a fresh venture showcasing the work of Scarborough writers and musicians and compered by Felix Hodcroft

Gallery 6 Nights are a fresh venture created by the team behind Woodend Open Mics and the Rotunda Nights and use the atmospheric and intimate setting of Leslie Stones’s Gallery 6, Victoria Road, Scarborough.

They showcase the best of local poetry, story-telling and music

The next Gallery 6 Night will star story-teller-poets Linda Polkowski and Ben Vickers, poet Rachel Glass and musicians Julie Thompson, harp, and Dave Blaker, guitar. Together, these talented performers will offer a rich and unpredictable range of moods, styles and emotions for a midsummer’s evening.

Gallery 6 Night compere Felix Hodcroft said: “The magic of Gallery 6 Nights is in the adventurous mix of performers and the friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

"Wine and soft drinks will be served and there’ll be a generous interval for the audience to socialise, to share thoughts on the show and to enjoy art by Julie Thompson, whose work will be on display at the gallery throughout June.”

Gallery 6 Nights is on Friday June 10 from 6.30pm to 6pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 including a glass of wine or soft drink.

They can be purchased from Leslie Stones at Gallery 6, 6 Victoria Road, Scarborough, open 11am till 4pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays.

Phone on 07846-328018; Felix Hodcroft 07926-382562, [email protected]