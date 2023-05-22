Sign language interpreter added to two performances of Mamma Mia! At Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Sarah Earnshaw as Tanya, Sara Poyzer as Donna, Nicky Swift as Rosie in Mamma Mia!

Official interpreter and self-confessed ABBA superfan Tony Redshaw will sign the full show for the performances on Friday June 16 and the matinee on Saturday June 17.

Tony is a familiar face to live music and theatre audiences across the UK. He has worked with the international tour of Mamma Mia previously as well as with touring productions of Guys and Dolls, The Producers, My Fair Lady and Grease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also signed for countless concerts including Kylie Minogue, Duran Duran, Stereophonics, The Strokes, Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi, and Diana Ross to name a few, and most recently has been working on the UK tour for comedian Peter Kay.

Most Popular

Tony has been a member of ABBA’s official international fan club for more than a decade and enjoys meeting fellow fans from across the world so he is very familiar with the songs of Mamma Mia!.

Tony said: “Mamma Mia! is without a doubt my favourite musical. I’ve seen it dozens of times and have been fortunate to sign for the show on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But to be asked to sign for an outdoor production of the show is a first for me. What better way to experience this magical show than to be under the stars by the seaside in Scarborough.”

Tony’s first introduction to signing was to learn it as a hobby but a fascination with the language and a desire to help others has seen it become his full-time job.

“Being able to help people who may have hearing difficulties have the same access to a show or concert as hearing people while conveying the performance and rhythm of that show is an incredible feeling.

“I am honoured to have this role and I now can’t wait to get to Scarborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mamma Mai! – Scarborough Open Air Theatre dates are:

Wednesday June 14 at 7.30pm

Thursday June 15 at 7.30pm

Friday June 16at 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday June 17 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday June 18 at at 2.30pm

The performances celebrate 24 years since Mamma Mia!premiered in London in April 1999 and mark the return of musical theatre to the UK’s largest open air concert arena.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre venue programmer Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are already excited to open our 2023 season with Mamma Mia! and now we have Tony as an addition to that is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tony is an incredible BSL interpreter who will provide an invaluable experience for any audience members who require his skills. In addition his enthusiasm is infectious creating a show within a show, and I have no doubt every member of the audience will be fascinated by his performance.”