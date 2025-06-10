Singer Carrie Martin plays Hunmanby's whisky distillery’s intimate music room
Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder, David Thompson said: “We’re looking forward to seeing Carrie, who resurrected a love of music that she had held since childhood and returned to writing, playing, singing and performing in 2011, once she had raised her family.
"Her tone rests somewhere between a young Kate Bush and All About Eve's Julianne Regan: delicate but infused with inner strength. It will be a joy to welcome her back to the Pot Still stage and hear music from her most recent album Evergreen.”
Spirit of Yorkshire co-founders Tom Mellor and David Thompson share a love of live music and designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop to accommodate a live band without overpowering the room.
Seating 40, the Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire is a small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food.
Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include Distillery Sessions from Andy Stones, Edwina Hayes and Sam Turner and the annual Distillery Open Day on July 26.
Carrie Martin is at the venue on Saturday June 28.
Tickets cost £15 without food or £25 with a meat and cheese deli board created by the Pot Still Coffee Shop team.
Booking is essential. Visit https://bit.ly/DistillerySessions2025CarrieMartin or call 01723 891758.
Tours of the Distillery, home to Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, are available seven days a week.
