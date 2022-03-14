Singer Sandy Smith talks about her Cilla Black tribute show at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre - how to get tickets

Sandy Smith has been singing and performing to audiences for most of her life. Her first public performance when she was five at Castle Howard in front of Les Dawson

Sandy said: "Cilla and the Swinging 60s is a highly entertaining show, stylishly celebrating the life and music of the legendary Cilla Black as well as a handpicked selection of her well-known contemporaries, including Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Petula Clark and The Beatles."

The show will take you on a rollercoaster journey through many of the greatest pop songs of the 60s including Cilla’s chart-toppers Anyone Who Had A Heart, Alfie and You’re My World.

Other great songs of the decade are featured including Dancing in the Street, Shout and Do You Love Me.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hit after hit brings you to your feet. Cilla and the Swinging 60s has everything – smash-hit songs, great music, dancing, singing and a huge smiling memory with the unforgettable Cilla Black," said Sandy.

Her favourite Cilla hit is You're My World. "It's an amazing song that gives such emotion and always brings the audience together," she said.

I think after Cilla's death and with the TV programme with Sheridan Smith and bringing out a musical tour around the UK has definitely reignited Cilla's already popular fan base. And who doesn't love the 60s?" said Sandy.

Sandy is based in Billingham and has been singing and performing to audiences for most of her life. Her first public performance was when she was five at Castle Howard in front of the late comedian Les Dawson. After getting the bug for performing she continued in local theatres in amateur dramatics singing and dancing wherever she could.

Sandy also loved and competed at a national level in gymnastics alongside her formal training in singing and dance.

Her mother died when Sandy wa 11 years old, Sandy went through a challenging time and used her performance in theatre to hide what was going on in her home life.

At age 18, she moved from the north to work for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London after her step-parents advised her to “get a proper job”.

Sandy used this move to follow her dream and continued auditioning wherever she could, including stages in the West End including the London Palladium. She has had leading roles from Sandy in Grease and Narrator in Joseph to Mabel in Pirates of Penzance.

She took a long break from singing after her marriage break-down to bring her children up. After her son had a serious accident she gave her job as a bank manager to care for him and it was here in 2006 she started her performing arts school Adlib Performing Arts which focused on confidence-boosting and self-esteem of students.

After her children had grown up, she was coaxed into auditioning for a local function/show band as their lead singer, which reignited the passion for performing live. Alongside this she quickly became the “voice” and was asked to perform solo in different venues from public to private, intimate sized venues to large corporate venues.

Her solo career has since leapt forward, and with numerous songs, styles and Tribute Show to Cilla & The Swinging 60s in her repertoire has the ability to adapt to most styles.

The Cilla show grew from when she was performing in Corfu. "I had been asked to sing a couple of Cilla numbers which I didn't know at the time but promised I would learn them for the following week. Once I really got hold of the songs I really connected with them and enjoyed singing them - then I kept being told I should do a Cilla show. Lockdown gave me the time to put this together.

She has prepared for the show by watching and listening to Cilla on Youtube and watching the musical.

"Even now I'm forever playing her songs and seeing which ones work. In time if it continues in the popularity it is I would like to expand it with a live band and dancers too," said Sandy.