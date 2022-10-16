Adventure Cinema is visiting the grounds of Sewerby Hall for two exciting nights of outdoor spooky cinema. The first film on offer is cult classic vampire film ‘The Lost Boys’, followed the next night by family favourite ‘Hocus Pocus’. Make sure you wrap up warm and bring plenty of blankets! ‘The Lost Boys’ - Friday, October 21, gates open at 6.30pm with the film starting at 8pm. ‘Hocus Pocus’ - Saturday, October 22, gates open at 5pm with the film starting at 6.30pm. To purchase tickets or find additional information, visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/ The Black Lion is hosting another Children’s Halloween party this year, taking place on Monday, October 31 between 5pm and 7pm. There will be a fancy dress competition, disco and a magic show by Sparky Marky! Enquire directly at the Black Lion for details. The RSPB is holding a ‘Terrors at Twilight’ event, which is a family friendly evening with shipwreck ghost stories and creatures of the night up on Bempton Cliff tops. There will also be a cosy fire pit where you can have hot chocolate and toast marshmallows after a ‘chilling’ walk on the cliffs. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 between 5pm-7pm. For more information and to book, visit https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/24864 Awaiting intrepid adventurers, Burton Agnes Hall has a spooky Halloween trail open daily from October 22 until October 31 between 11am - 5pm. It will be fun for all the family and even the dog can join in! No additional charges are applied, but you will have to pay the standard fees for entering the hall’s grounds. Visit https://www.burtonagnes.com/DB/Events/halloween-trail.html to book. At Bridlington Spa, Magic Mike is doing a “Not So Spooky Halloween” show for those who don’t enjoy things that go bump in the night. Always an audience favourite, Magic Mike will be joined by his partner in crime Count Chukula for some topsy-turvy ghoulish fun for everyone. The event is held at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, October 30 and starts at 2pm, and tickets cost £9.50. Visit the Bridlington Spa website https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_366403 to book. At the RSPB Bird Reserve in Bempton, another spooky adventure awaits you with a Kraken treasure hunt, which opened on October 4 and will be taking place daily until 4pm on November 4. The Kraken of Bempton Cliffs is a ghastly sea-monster who has been up to no good on the coast for hundreds of years. There is a treasure map for you to follow and find the lost treasure of the Kraken. When you locate the treasure, all you need to do is take a selfie of your victory and take it back to the seabird centre to receive a well-deserved goody bag!