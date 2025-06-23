Six rooms, one venue - Northern Soul Weekender spins into Bridlington Spa

The event regularly attracts an attendance of more than two thousand 'soulers' into Bridlington

The 17th Bridlington Northern and Modern Soul Weekender – bringing more than 2,000 fans to the town – takes place at the Spa from Friday June 27 to Sunday June 29.

Situated exclusively in Bridlington Spa and using six rooms, it is perfect fo those who want to try the full experience of rare soul music from the past 80 years. The event is principally focused on using Yorkshire based DJ's, although not exclusively. The six rooms offer a wide choice of styles of American black music from the early rhythm and blues sounds of the late 1950s through to the early 1960s with gritty vocals and hard hitting rhythms.

There’s a nod to the classic soul of the Motor City in the Hitsville Cafe sessions. As the rare and not so rare, rub shoulders as the DJs keep the dance floor full. The Modern Soul room is rated as one of the best in the country. With DJs playing everything from the mid-1970s through to the soulful newly-released sounds of this year and everything in between.

The Rare Soul room is exactly what it says on the tin, with DJs playing obscure 45s from small labels from the industrial heartland of the USA, unissued tracks that only exist on one off acetates . These discs fetch thousands of pounds when, and if, they ever surface for sale, with DJs and collectors splashing the cash to obtain these exclusive tracks.

The fifth room is opened up to small soul clubs from throughout the UK. The clubs help raise money for chosen charity, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, based in South Yorkshire.

The DJs give their time for free to raise money. The East Coast Soul Collective has raised more than £88,000 so far for the hospice.

The main ballroom, which features a large maple sprung dance floor, was once the largest in Europe. This is ideal for our Northern Soul dancers and they will hear quality records from the mid to late 1960s and a smattered of quality 70s classic sounds. They come from the great Northern clubs like Wigan Casino, The Torch, Top of the World and Stafford. During the weekend there are dedicated sessions, like Cleethorpes Pier, which has celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first all-nighter. There will be more than 50 DJs playing over the weekend in the 6 rooms with people attending from all around the UK and indeed Worldwide, such is the appeal and quality of the event.

Morer 100 hours of music for £35.00 for a weekend ticket.