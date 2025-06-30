Sizzling summer of shows unveiled for Bridlington Spa - this is what's on and when

The summer programme has been revealed for Bridlington Spa

Bridlington Spa is set to sizzle this summer with an exciting season of entertainment, bringing fresh, vibrant performances to the East Yorkshire coast.

With something for every generation, the summer programme features a mix of high-energy live music, family fun, and immersive experiences from new shows and returning favourites alike.

Kicking off the summer is one for the adults with Muddles Big Ballsy Bingo. Fancy seeing a filthy, naughty side to Bridlington Favourite Troy Harris...Well now is your chance

This is Bingo like no other featuring drag icons Bailey J Mills and Sophia Stardust who will be sure to cause fun and frolics with a host of great prizes on offer on Friday July 18.

What's Love Got to Do With It is a Tina Turner tribute show

Indieapalooza takes place on Saturday July 19 and promises an amazing touring indie-rock tribute festival featuring leading tributes to the Killers, Arctic Monkeys, and Sam Fender, all in one night

New for this summer is the soon to be family favourite Muddles Live, a hilarious and interactive show for younger audiences. Expect laughter, magic, and mayhem from the Bridlington favourite Troy Harris every Thursday from July 24.

Music lovers can rock out to Rock for Heroes, a thrilling live concert that pays tribute to classic rock legends on Monday July 28.

And for night owls looking for a unique experience, get ready for Decades Silent Disco. Guests will don wireless headphones and choose their favourite iconic hits from the 1980s, 90s, and 00s, across three channels of music. dancing the night away in Bridlington Spa’s iconic Royal Hall.

Naomi Johnson stars in J'Adele

Highlights for younger audiences include Dinosaur Adventure Live on Wednesday July 30, Taylormania on Friday August 22 and Ms Rachel, Fun for Little One’s Live Tribute on Thursday August 28.

New shows include Sweet & Sour July 29; Oasiz, Friday August 8; Psychology of a Serial Killer, Monday August 11; Ed Sheeran Experience, Tuesday August 12; 5,6,7,8 The Steps Experience, Tuesday August 19; Taylormania, Friday August 22; J'Adele, Tuesday August 26; Twisted the Musical, Friday September 12 and Saturday September 13 and 5 Mistakes that Changed History, Friday September 26.

Returning favourites throughout the summer include The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Saturday July 19; Frankie’s Guys, Wednesday July 23; What’s Love Got To Do With It, Friday July 25; The ELO Experience, Saturday July 26; Rhythm of the Dance, Sunday July 27; The Drifters, Saturday August 2; Rob Lamberti, Saturday August 9; Abba Forever, Friday Agust 15; Discos for Grown Ups, Saturday August 16; The Sound of Springsteen, Monday August 18 and The Magic of Motown, Saturday August 23.

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager at Bridlington Spa, said: “We’re thrilled to launch a diverse and dynamic summer season.

"Whether you're visiting Bridlington for the first time or returning for more seaside fun, there's a show for you. We can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors.”