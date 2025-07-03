Could the countdown timer lead to a reissue of their Roadrunner Records debut?

Slipknot have launched a brand new website, leading fans to speculate what the cryptic messages mean.

The website features a countdown timer set to expire on July 21 2025.

Fans think that the countdown could lead to more celebrations around the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album.

Slipknot have once again left fans puzzled after launching a brand new website yesterday (July 2, 2025), with many speculating that it could be more 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The website, 742617000027.net, presents visitors upon arrival with the message “Worse forwards than backwards” accompanied by a text box. Initially, those who entered text into the box were met with the group’s usual vulgar message of “You have nothing to contribute so stay the f*** out.”

However, a number of fans managed to crack the code, and by entering “comeplaydying,” visitors are greeted with a pop-up warning reading: “Intrusion Detected. You are being observed. By continuing, you consent to: Your actions being tracked, Your data being harvested, And your identity being marked for future contact. You also agree to immediate ownership and full responsibility for the contents of the box – should it find you.”

The correct password also leads to a new page, which features an image of the group from their 2000 debut album promo, along with the words “come play dying” on the photo. What also appears at the bottom are catalogue or identification numbers.

These numbers are common practice in photography when a large collection or archive of images has been compiled. In the case of Slipknot, it could indicate a new archive of never-before-seen images from the band’s first record.

The numbers in the website title, 742617000027, are also the barcode for the band’s 2000 debut album, Slipknot. However, according to Discogs, that exact barcode has also been used for some versions of their pre-Roadrunner Records release, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., which featured original singer Anders Colsefni.

That’s led fans to believe that the cryptic messages could indicate a brand new re-issue of Slipknot on the cards. To add to the speculation – if our theory about the numbers at the bottom of the photo are correct – this could mean an extended edition featuring never-before-seen photos and, perhaps more importantly, songs that never made the initial cut on the records.

What do you think the cryptic website is set to entail once the countdown timer has run out? Share your speculation by leaving a comment down below.