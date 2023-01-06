Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley tours to Brid Spa

Photo Neil Cross; Music in the Park at Leyland Festival - Tony Hadley

Tony’s unmistakable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago.

Fitting for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Tony earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists.

Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic Through the Barricades, the international number one True and the unofficial London Olympics theme Gold.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands, and orchestras.

In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

Tony received an MBE in December 2019 in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.