Special guests announced for Platinum Jubilee Concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The UK’s most exciting musical theatre group The Barricade Boys and stage sensation La Voix will join national treasure Jane McDonald for an unforgettable Yorkshire coast celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert will see a sea of red, white and blue take over Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4 – with Jane flying the flag for her beloved home county.

And concert organisers are delighted to confirm The Barricade Boys and La Voix will be performing alongside the Queen of Yorkshire on the night.

Jane McDonald will perform at Yorkshire's Platinum Jubilee Concert

Starring past cast members from the global theatrical sensation that is Les Misérables, The Barricade Boys –Craig Mather, Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield – have entertained fans around the world since they formed in 2015.

Their current Bring Him Home Tour features music from some of the best-loved shows from the West End and Broadway stage, including Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys and, of course, Les Misérables, as well as hits from some of pop and rock music’s all-time greats including Queen, Elton John and The Beatles.

La Voix is a much-loved comedian, singer and larger than life personality, best known for performing her one woman show in theatres across the globe.

She first wowed TV audiences when she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, receiving a judges’ standing ovation and 500,000 YouTube hits in the first 24 hours. Following her subsequent appearance in Ab Fab The Movie, La Voix received international acclaim.

Jane McDonald

The award-winning artiste is currently completing the fifth year of her smash hit, international, one-woman theatre tour, has just completed two years of her own BBC Radio show, and barely stops for breath between stand-up gigs and live band musical concerts.

Jane is promising a rousing night of pomp and pageantry at Scarborough OAT on Saturday June 4.

“What an occasion this is going to be,” said Jane. “It’s going to be amazing. A really rousing night, full of song. It will be a real sing-along event so bring your voices. I expect it’ll be emotional too, but above all else we’ll have a good old party.

“It’s a celebration of The Queen’s life, but also all our lives and life in general after the past couple of years. A celebration of life as we know it!”

The Barricade Boys

Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert is part of a stellar line-up for Scarborough OAT’s 2022 season with other headliners including George Ezra, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, a-ha, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Lewis Capaldi, Elbow, Sam Fender, Crowded House, Tom Jones, Ru Paul’s Werq The World, Simply Red, Tears For Fears, The Script, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and Westlife.