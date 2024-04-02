Get ready to dive into a sea of laughter, music, and adventure as the YMCA Theatre presents The SpongeBob Musical

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as Bikini Bottom comes to life in the vibrant and high-energy production.

The team behind The SpongeBob Musical has put together the show in two months.

From the colourful costumes to the lively musical numbers, audiences are guaranteed an evening of pure entertainment and fun.

Director Katie Doubtfire is excited about bringing SpongeBob and his friends to the stage.

“SpongeBob has always been a beloved character and our cast and crew have poured their hearts into creating a production that captures the essence of the beloved TV show while adding a unique theatrical twist,” she said.

“Get ready to embark on a wild ride with SpongeBob and his friends!"

Join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew as they journey through underwater antics and hilarious escapades.

From catchy tunes to laugh-out-loud moments, The SpongeBob Musical promises to be a treat for audiences of all ages.

The show is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from now until Saturday April 6, daily at 2pm and 7pm.