'Spooky Sewerby' is back again this October half-term at Sewerby Hall with a week full of Halloween fun
“Spooky Sewerby” is returning to Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the October half term holiday, with a multitude of activities and events to entertain both children and adults alike.
Starting on October 22 and running until October 30, there will be events every day for the whole family to enjoy.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “Our spooky Halloween-themed events in October half term are always popular, and this is another great line-up of fun for all the family!”
The ghostly events include:
Sunday, October 23: Wildcats: ‘A Dark and Stormy Night’: 11am -3pm.
Monday, October 24: Rusticus Adventures: Frightful Fairy Tales!: an outdoor visit to the world of the Brothers Grimm: 11.30am – 3pm.
Tuesday, October 25: Rusticus Lantern Making Workshop: 11am-3pm: booking in advance is required for this workshop.
Wednesday, October 26: Spooky Magic Day and Face Painting: Shows and face painting between 10.30am and 3.30pm. Pre-booking is advised for face painting in the Orangery.
Thursday, October 27: Rusticus Outdoor Wizarding Adventure: 11.30am-3pm.
Friday, October 28: Wildcats: Wildcats Witchery: create a mini witches’ grotto; decorate a witch’s hat and make a wand: 11am-3pm.
Friday, October 28: Rusticus Ghost Hunting Adventure: outdoor event: 11.30am – 3pm.
Friday, October 28: Join the creepy crew in the Orangery to make a trick or treat bag to take away, stir the magic potion, cast a spell and go on a Halloween trail. Craft sessions are run on a drop-in basis between 11.30am and 3pm.
Sunday, October 30: Wildcats: What goes Bump in the Night: brew up Halloween games with the Wildcats in this outdoor event: 11am-3pm.