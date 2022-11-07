Spotlight on work by local writers and musicians at Gallery 6 Night in Scarborough

Author Felix Hodcroft acts as compere at the Gallery 6 Night in Scarborough

The show will feature a tribute to much-loved local playwright, actress and poet Rosie Larner, who died recently.

Rosie also wrote for Scarborough-based Beach Hut theatre company and acted with the company, working on its projects from The Wildfell Project to Rock, Rascals and Revolution!

The finest poems of another local writer, Jo Reed Turner, will be featured in a revelatory reinterpretation performed by a group of local performers who admire her work.

Over my Shoulder, an exhibition of artwork by Jo, will be on display at the gallery on the night and throughout November.

Music will be provided by local singer-songwriter and guitarist Luke Barker, who has built a growing regional reputation in recent years and whose set at this summer’s Shuttleworth on Sunday events won great acclaim.

The event will be completed by the launch and world premiere of a passionate and dramatic performance poem, Thetis by Hull writer Sue Watling, inspired by myths of the Trojan War, published by Esplanade Press and available at adiscounted price of £5 on the night.

Gallery 6 Night compere is Scarborough-based poet and actor Felix Hodcroft said: “The magic of Gallery 6 Nights is in the adventurous mix of performers and in the gallery’s intimate, welcoming atmosphere.

"Wine and soft drinks will be served and there’ll be a generous interval for the audience to socialise, to share thoughts on the show and to enjoy the gallery’s exhibition.”

Gallery 6 Nights take place at Leslie Stones’ Gallery 6, at 6 Victoria Road, Scarborough.

Tickets cost £5 – including glass of wine – and can be bought from Leslie at the gallery which is open every Wednesday until Saturdays. daily from 11am until 4pm.

Or you can phone the gallery on 07846 328018 or phone Felix Hodcroft on 07926 382562 or email [email protected]