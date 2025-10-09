St Hilda's Festival Chorus and Orchestra's turn to shine in Whitby concert

St Hilda's Church, Whitby.

The St Hilda's Festival Chorus and Orchestra are giving their autumn concert in St Hilda's Anglican Church on Whitby West Cliff, on Saturday October 18.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a successful and enjoyable orchestral concert last month, it is the choir's turn to shine after months of rehearsal.

The main part of the programme is Luigi Cherubini's Requiem in C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherubini has been rather in the shadow of the musical titans like Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven, but this piece shows that he is well worth his own place in the history books.

After the interval, the choir and orchestra will have some fun with some well-known choruses from Haydn's Creation and Handel's Messiah.

The concert starts at 7pm, tickets £10 on the door.

Refreshments available at the interval.

• We have a new way for people to submit articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen – please get in touch if there are any issues.