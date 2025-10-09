St Hilda's Festival Chorus and Orchestra's turn to shine in Whitby concert
Following a successful and enjoyable orchestral concert last month, it is the choir's turn to shine after months of rehearsal.
The main part of the programme is Luigi Cherubini's Requiem in C.
Cherubini has been rather in the shadow of the musical titans like Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven, but this piece shows that he is well worth his own place in the history books.
After the interval, the choir and orchestra will have some fun with some well-known choruses from Haydn's Creation and Handel's Messiah.
The concert starts at 7pm, tickets £10 on the door.
Refreshments available at the interval.
• We have a new way for people to submit articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system.
Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen – please get in touch if there are any issues.