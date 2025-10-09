St Hilda's Festival Chorus and Orchestra's turn to shine in Whitby concert

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:03 BST
St Hilda's Church, Whitby.placeholder image
The St Hilda's Festival Chorus and Orchestra are giving their autumn concert in St Hilda's Anglican Church on Whitby West Cliff, on Saturday October 18.

Following a successful and enjoyable orchestral concert last month, it is the choir's turn to shine after months of rehearsal.

The main part of the programme is Luigi Cherubini's Requiem in C.

Cherubini has been rather in the shadow of the musical titans like Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven, but this piece shows that he is well worth his own place in the history books.

After the interval, the choir and orchestra will have some fun with some well-known choruses from Haydn's Creation and Handel's Messiah.

The concert starts at 7pm, tickets £10 on the door.

Refreshments available at the interval.

