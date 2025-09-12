St Hilda's Festival Orchestra to present a 'programme of favourite classics' in Whitby concert

St Hilda's Church on Whitby West Cliff.

Conductor Stephen Maltby and the St Hilda's Festival Orchestra are presenting a programme of favourite classics in St Hilda's Anglican Church on Whitby West Cliff.

The orchestra is made up of 30 local musicians who accompany the St Hilda's Festival Chorus, but also give concerts on their own.

Starting at 7pm on Saturday September 20, the concert begins with Mozart's famous Symphony no. 40.

Full of lovely tunes, this will get the evening off to a bright and uplifting start.

Richard Wood will be playing Hummel's Trumpet Concerto, one of the staples of the trumpet repertoire.

Richard has enjoyed a wide-ranging international career with his trumpet, and now runs the Scarborough and Whitby Music Centres.

After the interval the orchestra will bring the evening to a close with Haydn's Symphony 101, better known as ‘The Clock’, named after the way the bassoons and lower strings tick their way through the second movement.

Tickets cost £10 (students are free) and can be purchased on the door.

Refreshments are available at the interval.