St Mark’s Church in Scarborough to stage special musical evening featuring former vicar

Making a return to his parish, the former incumbent vicar appears as one of the guest artistes in a special music event at the Newby-based church in Coldyhill Lane on November 2.

Billed as ‘An Evening of Music To Make You Smile’, the concert features ‘for one night only’ Rev Mike Leigh who was the vicar at St Mark’s until 2020.

The Anglican priest’s involvement in music has ranged from his early days in the church choir to working professionally with Opera North.

Rev Leigh also runs workshops and singing weekends in churches, retreat centres and community events.

Virtuoso flautist and composer Simeon Wood, a multi-instrumentalist who also plays Celtic whistles, panpipes, South American quena, Chinese flutes and the Bawu in addition to numerous types of flutes from the bass to piccolo, appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

He has also written scores for children’s productions plays and musicals and incidental and signature tunes for television productions.

Proceeds from the concert will go to supporting children and youth ministry.

The event follows closely on the success of St Mark’s recent environmental conference earlier in October which attracted an audience from across the East Riding Archdeaconry.

Mike Leigh, Simeon Wood with Chris Wright appear on Sunday November 2 at St Mark’s Church on Coldyhill Lane, Newby, Scarborough, from 6.30pm.

Tickets priced £10 with admission for under 18s is free.

VIsit stmarksscarborough.com for more information.