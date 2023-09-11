St Oswald's Church at Lythe, near Whitby, hosts latest concert in chamber music series
The St Hilda's String Quintet, expanded from the original quartet, is made up of local players Tony Mason and Martin Hall (violins), Ellie Whitehead and Liz Hydes (violas) and Stephen Restorick (cello).
After opening the evening with a movement of a Beethoven quintet, James Lloyd joins four members of the group to play Mozart's Horn Quintet.
The French horn hasn't been heard in any of the chamber music concerts for several years, and its mellow tones will sound beautiful in the lovely acoustics of St Oswald's.
The string quintet close the evening with more Mozart, this time the sparkling Quintet in C.
Tickets cost £7 which includes a complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice, with plenty of free parking in the field beside the church.
All proceeds go towards the Church Restoration Appeal.
The concert starts at 7pm.