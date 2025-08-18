Stage version of classic sitcom Steptoe and Son on way to Sarborough's YMCA

Dan Lewis as Albert Steptoe and George Lowe as his son Harold in a stage version of Steptoe and Son

You would not think it possible for this ‘rag and boning’ duo to still be at it, but here they are.

Albert is still a dirty old man and Harold is as pretentious as ever in a stage version of the BBC sitcom Septoe and Son– now screened on Freeview channel That’s TV – coming to the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Sarborough, later this year.

Join Steptoe and Son for all the hilarious conflict that four classic BBC episodes have to offer.

Steptoe and Son was first seen on TV screens in 1962 and it ran for eight series and 57 episodes, ending in 1974.

It wonderful Harry H Corbett and Wilfred Brambell as the warring father and son, trying to cope with their ailing business and having to put up with each other .

“We’ve actually performed this show to Harry’s family – they loved it,” said Dan Lewi, who plays Albert. He is joined by by George Lowe as Harold.

The one-night-only show is being staged in support of Scarborough Survivors, which provides mental health services in the town and beyond.

"Our performances always support a local charity and so far we've raised nearly £30,000 for many wonderful charities across the UK, so you get to have a laugh and it's all for a good cause too,” said Dan.

Steptoe and Son is at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday October 24 at 7.30pm.

The show is suitable for aged 12 and over.

Tickets are £22.50 and are available at: www.steptoeandsontour.co.uk or from the YMCA Theatre box office at www.ymcatheatre.uk or on 01723 506750.