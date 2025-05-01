Steve Ellis to headline special anniversary 60s Weekender event in Whitby
Steve Ellis is the voice to such huge hits such as Bringing on back the good times, Rainbow Valley plus the multi-million seller Everlasting Love which was a huge hit across the UK and Europe.
He became a teenage heartthrob at the age of just 17.
The Whitby 60s Weekender, which runs from June 6 to 8, will reach a special 20-year anniversary this summer for the event created by music promoter Chris Wood.
The event is being run in association with UK national Boom Radio – the radio station that has become a huge hit since its launch four years ago.
It will be a return to Whitby for Steve who has appeared several times during the 20-year period of the popular 60s music long weekend.
Steve said: “I love playing Whitby Pavilion and I know the fans of the 60s are always up for a good time.
"The special anniversary this June will make it even more memorable.
"My pals Hermans Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, Vanity Fare plus a host of top tribute shows be there over the afternoon and evening sessions.
“Lots has changed since 1995 on that inaugural weekend.
"We have lost so many fantastic 60s icons from the magical decade.
"It is really important that we keep this superb 60s soundtrack very much alive.
"Lots of similar festivals around the country have fallen by the wayside during the two decades and fans head to Whitby twice a year from across the country to keep the flag flying.
“Chris Wood deserves huge credit for building these memorable weekends across two decades.
"Boom Radio have been brilliant too as they feature the 60s soundtrack in their superb output across the UK.”
Music icon Paul Weller is someone that Steve calls a close friend – he even produced an album for him.
Steve added: “Paul loved all of the mod stuff that was around in that 60s period and it is well reflected in his amazing catalogue of songs.”
For further information re 60s Weekender, visit whitby-live.com or call 01757 700042 / 07990 073574.
